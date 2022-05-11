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Experts

Trailing Activate Close All - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Assistant

This assistant is designed to assist in manual trading. Works only on the current symbol, no restrictions on Magic number.

For trailing, a new parameter 'Trailing activate if profit is >= ' is used - this is essentially a breakeven for trailing. Trailing activates only after the position reaches profit in 'Trailing activate if profit is >= ' Points. If the position does not have Stop Loss and (or) Take Profit - the assistant will set the specified values (values that were specified in the input parameters). The assistant also monitors the target profit - when the target profit is reached, all positions will be closed.

Trailing Activate Close All

Pic. 1.Trailing Activate Close All

The Expert Advisor works only on the current symbol, but has no restrictions on the Magic number. In this case, the adviser, when modifying a position, copies the Magic of this position.

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    Assistant - works on the current symbol, has the 'Trailing activate if profit is >=' parameter in the trailing parameters

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