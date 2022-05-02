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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA On Stochastic Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator
A series of indicators 'Color N Bars' - a trend is determined on a given number of bars ('MA: trend N Bars'). The trend is painted in its own colors.
Rice. 1. MA On Stochastic Color N Bars
Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data
Very simple indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data as reported by the OnCalculate event handler.Percentage of CLose and iMA prices
The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicator
MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale
Martingale strategy based on custom indicator 'MACD Four Colors 2'Fractals On OBV
Fractals based on the iOBV indicator (On Balance Volume, OBV)