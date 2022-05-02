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Indicators

MA On Stochastic Color N Bars - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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7102
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Indicator

A series of indicators 'Color N Bars' - a trend is determined on a given number of bars ('MA: trend N Bars'). The trend is painted in its own colors.

MA On Stochastic Color N Bars

Rice. 1. MA On Stochastic Color N Bars

    Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data

    Very simple indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data as reported by the OnCalculate event handler.

    Percentage of CLose and iMA prices Percentage of CLose and iMA prices

    The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicator

    MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale

    Martingale strategy based on custom indicator 'MACD Four Colors 2'

    Fractals On OBV Fractals On OBV

    Fractals based on the iOBV indicator (On Balance Volume, OBV)