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Indicators

Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Published:
BarSpread.mq5 (5.71 KB) view
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This is a very simple MQL5 code for an indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data (in points) as reported by the OnCalculate event handler. These are the same spread data values that would be returned when collecting MqlRates data via the CopyRates function.

Bar Spread


Percentage of CLose and iMA prices Percentage of CLose and iMA prices

The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicator

Crossover on the current bar Crossover on the current bar

The color indicator shows in a separate window the moment if the intersection of two iMA (MOving Average, MA) was on the current bar

MA On Stochastic Color N Bars MA On Stochastic Color N Bars

Colored Stochastic smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA)

MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale

Martingale strategy based on custom indicator 'MACD Four Colors 2'