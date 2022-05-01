Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6403
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This is a very simple MQL5 code for an indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data (in points) as reported by the OnCalculate event handler. These are the same spread data values that would be returned when collecting MqlRates data via the CopyRates function.
Percentage of CLose and iMA prices
The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicatorCrossover on the current bar
The color indicator shows in a separate window the moment if the intersection of two iMA (MOving Average, MA) was on the current bar
MA On Stochastic Color N Bars
Colored Stochastic smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA)MACD Four Colors 2 Martingale
Martingale strategy based on custom indicator 'MACD Four Colors 2'