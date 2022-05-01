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Indicators

Percentage of CLose and iMA prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6403
Rating:
(39)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

The indicator counts (in percentage) how many times the 'Close' price has been above or below the 'iMA' indicator. The calculation period is equal to the indicator averaging period.

Please note: the 'iMA' indicator has been added to the main window manually for visualization purposes.

Percentage of CLose and iMA prices

Rice. 1. Percentage of CLose and iMA prices

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