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Percentage of CLose and iMA prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
The indicator counts (in percentage) how many times the 'Close' price has been above or below the 'iMA' indicator. The calculation period is equal to the indicator averaging period.
Please note: the 'iMA' indicator has been added to the main window manually for visualization purposes.
Rice. 1. Percentage of CLose and iMA prices
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