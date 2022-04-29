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Indicators

Crossover on the current bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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8144
Rating:
(32)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Visualize a bar where there was a crossover of two iMAs (MOving Average, MA). The indicator is displayed not in the main window, but in the mod-window.

Crossover on the current bar

Rice. 1. Trading Volume Line

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    Percentage of CLose and iMA prices Percentage of CLose and iMA prices

    The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicator

    Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data Simple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data

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