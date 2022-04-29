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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Crossover on the current bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Visualize a bar where there was a crossover of two iMAs (MOving Average, MA). The indicator is displayed not in the main window, but in the mod-window.
Rice. 1. Trading Volume Line
MA on Momentum Min Profit
Trading strategy based on the custom indicator 'MA on Momentum'MA on Momentum
'Momentum' indicator and 'Momentum' indicator smoothed with 'Moving Average
Percentage of CLose and iMA prices
The indicator shows the percentage of the 'Close' price above and below the 'iMA' indicatorSimple bar spread indicator as reported by the OnCalculate data
Very simple indicator to plot the values of the spread[] data as reported by the OnCalculate event handler.