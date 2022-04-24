Generalized version of the smooth step indicator (originally posted here : SmoothStep).

This version is using a property of a smooth step that it can be further smoothed - based on Kenneth H. Perlin's (a professor in the Department of Computer Science at New York University) idea

when order 0 is used, it is the same as built in stochastic / 100 (with slowing in stochastic set to 1)





when order 1 is used, it is the same as the smooth step indicator





when any higher order is used, it filters further the signal while keeping the values in the expected ranges





You can use it in similar ways stochastic

You can use it in any code that needs to have normalized values as inputs















