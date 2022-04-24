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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SmoothStep (generalized) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Generalized version of the smooth step indicator (originally posted here : SmoothStep).
This version is using a property of a smooth step that it can be further smoothed - based on Kenneth H. Perlin's (a professor in the Department of Computer Science at New York University) idea
- when order 0 is used, it is the same as built in stochastic / 100 (with slowing in stochastic set to 1)
- when order 1 is used, it is the same as the smooth step indicator
- when any higher order is used, it filters further the signal while keeping the values in the expected ranges
- You can use it in similar ways stochastic
- You can use it in any code that needs to have normalized values as inputs
SmoothStep
SmoothStepCustom Fractals
Have you ever asked yourself why it is not possible to customize fractals more? ... now it is.
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