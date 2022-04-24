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Indicators

SmoothStep (generalized) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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7993
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(38)
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Generalized version of the smooth step indicator (originally posted here : SmoothStep). 

This version is using a property of a smooth step that it can be further smoothed - based on Kenneth H. Perlin's (a professor in the Department of Computer Science at New York University) idea

      • when order 0 is used, it is the same as built in stochastic / 100 (with slowing in stochastic set to 1)
      • when order 1 is used, it is the same as the smooth step indicator
      • when any higher order is used, it filters further the signal while keeping the values in the expected ranges


Recommendations:
  • You can use it in similar ways stochastic
  • You can use it in any code that needs to have normalized values as inputs





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