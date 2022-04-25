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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA on DeMarker Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
The subwindow displays the usual indicator 'DeMarker' and smoothed with the help of 'Moving Average'. 'Arrow' objects are displayed at the intersection.
Rice. 1. MA on DeMarker Arrow
Trading Method: You can try to take a signal on bar #0 (but this is a risky style) or take a signal from bar #1 (this is a more conservative style.
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MA on Momentum
'Momentum' indicator and 'Momentum' indicator smoothed with 'Moving AverageMA on Momentum Min Profit
Trading strategy based on the custom indicator 'MA on Momentum'