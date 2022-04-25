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Indicators

MA on DeMarker Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
7253
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
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The idea of the indicator

The subwindow displays the usual indicator 'DeMarker' and smoothed with the help of 'Moving Average'. 'Arrow' objects are displayed at the intersection.

MA on DeMarker Arrow

Rice. 1. MA on DeMarker Arrow

Trading Method: You can try to take a signal on bar #0 (but this is a risky style) or take a signal from bar #1 (this is a more conservative style.

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    MA on Momentum MA on Momentum

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