The idea of the indicator



Two lines - simple 'Momentum' indicator and 'Momentum' indicator smoothed with 'Moving Average'.

Rice. 1. MA on Momentum

How to trade

We are looking for moments when the indicator lines cross: if the cross is below the '100' level, this is a signal to open a BUY position; if the recalculation is above the '100' level, this is a signal to open a SELL position.