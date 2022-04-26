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Indicators

MA on Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
8851
Rating:
(38)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Two lines - simple 'Momentum' indicator and 'Momentum' indicator smoothed with 'Moving Average'.

MA on Momentum

Rice. 1. MA on Momentum

How to trade

We are looking for moments when the indicator lines cross: if the cross is below the '100' level, this is a signal to open a BUY position; if the recalculation is above the '100' level, this is a signal to open a SELL position.

    MA on DeMarker Arrow MA on DeMarker Arrow

    iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) indicator smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA).

    SmoothStep (generalized) SmoothStep (generalized)

    SmoothStep (generalized)

    MA on Momentum Min Profit MA on Momentum Min Profit

    Trading strategy based on the custom indicator 'MA on Momentum'

    Crossover on the current bar Crossover on the current bar

    The color indicator shows in a separate window the moment if the intersection of two iMA (MOving Average, MA) was on the current bar