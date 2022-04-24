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Indicators

Custom Fractals - indicator for MetaTrader 5

real author
Published by:
Tobias Johannes Zimmer
Tobias Johannes Zimmer

Tobias Johannes Zimmer

5 (2)
4 codes 76 topics 792 comments
Views:
9423
Rating:
(29)
Published:
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  • How many bars to form a fractal?
  • How many points away from the price should the arrows be drawn?
  • Customize Wingdings character customizable via input parameter
  • Arrow size customizable via input parameter

custom fractals example

It is basically the original Examples Fractals from MetaQuotes but with a few twists where you can access features to have more possibilities to organize fractals when using different instances of them. A Fractal marks a situation where a local extremum is surrounded byless extreme candles.

It is supposed to be somewhat of a continuation sign when a fractal is broken because it marks a local hh or ll that is now run over by the market.


ZigZagExtremaOnArray ZigZagExtremaOnArray

The ZigZagExtremaOnArray is an mqh include file which contains the calculation function of MetaQuotes' Examples ZigZag, BUT you can use it on any buffer that contains curves or histograms, similarly to the MovingAverages.mqh from include. The idea was to get highs and lows of an indicator curve quickly with the help of an "onBuffer" function.

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The indicator compares OHLC prices

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SmoothStep (generalized)