How many bars to form a fractal?

How many points away from the price should the arrows be drawn?

Customize Wingdings character customizable via input parameter

Arrow size customizable via input parameter







It is basically the original Examples Fractals from MetaQuotes but with a few twists where you can access features to have more possibilities to organize fractals when using different instances of them. A Fractal marks a situation where a local extremum is surrounded byless extreme candles.

It is supposed to be somewhat of a continuation sign when a fractal is broken because it marks a local hh or ll that is now run over by the market.

