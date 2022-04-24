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SmoothStep - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In many cases (computer graphics, machine learning, ta analysis) we need normalized values. Smooth step is one of the possible ways to do it
It belongs to the family of sigmoidal (clamping in this case, since this indicator, as is, is not used for interpolation) functions, and is producing a sub-set of what is the built in stochastic, except that I kept it in its original range of 0 to 1 and that it filters out some values that stochastic produces. Also, this indicator can use all the usual prices (not just the close/close or low/high/close)
- You can use it the same way as stochastic built in indicator
Have you ever asked yourself why it is not possible to customize fractals more? ... now it is.ZigZagExtremaOnArray
The ZigZagExtremaOnArray is an mqh include file which contains the calculation function of MetaQuotes' Examples ZigZag, BUT you can use it on any buffer that contains curves or histograms, similarly to the MovingAverages.mqh from include. The idea was to get highs and lows of an indicator curve quickly with the help of an "onBuffer" function.
SmoothStep (generalized)MA on DeMarker Arrow
iDeMarker (DeMarker, DeM) indicator smoothed with iMA (Moving Average, MA).