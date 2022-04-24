



int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int to_copy = (rates_total - prev_calculated) * (prev_calculated < rates_total) + ( 1 ) * (prev_calculated == rates_total); CopyBuffer (RSIHandle, 0 , 0 , to_copy, ExtRSIBuffer); //--- ZigZagExtremaOnBuffer.mqh calculation function ZZOnBuffer(rates_total, prev_calculated, ExtRSIBuffer, ExtOutputBuffer, InpSearchMode, InpDepth, InpDeviation, InpBackstep); return (rates_total); }



To get only highs or only lows there is an additional input of type EnSearchmode:

int ZZOnBuffer( const int rates, const int calculated, const double &src[], double &dst[], EnSearchMode mode_search, const int &depth, const int &deviation, const int &backstep ) { ... ...

Only Highs:









Only Lows:









Both highs and lows in one buffer:





It is not restricted to indicator buffers, you can use it on any array, just set "rates" to the length of the array instead of rates_total.

The absolute minimum number of bars that this function can hadle is 100. So although you can use this calculation function on an array of a few hundred bars, in indicator buffers, rates_total is usually a few thousand.





