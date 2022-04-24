Trading Volume Line

Detecting the start of a new bar or candle, in the OnTick() event handler of an expert advisor.

The ZigZagExtremaOnArray is an mqh include file which contains the calculation function of MetaQuotes' Examples ZigZag, BUT you can use it on any buffer that contains curves or histograms, similarly to the MovingAverages.mqh from include. The idea was to get highs and lows of an indicator curve quickly with the help of an "onBuffer" function.

Have you ever asked yourself why it is not possible to customize fractals more? ... now it is.