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Indicators

Trading Volume Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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9144
Rating:
(38)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

The indicator was rewritten at the request from the forum ( Does anyone have this simple volume indicator for MT5? )

Trading Volume Line

Rice. 1. Trading Volume Line

Three modes can be set in the parameters:

  • Close Ratio
  • Open Ratio
  • Body Ratio
(the mode is displayed in the indicator window)

    Detecting the start of a new bar or candle Detecting the start of a new bar or candle

    Detecting the start of a new bar or candle, in the OnTick() event handler of an expert advisor.

    Trend Two Lines Trend Two Lines

    The indicator in the subwindow shows a comparison of High and Low prices

    ZigZagExtremaOnArray ZigZagExtremaOnArray

    The ZigZagExtremaOnArray is an mqh include file which contains the calculation function of MetaQuotes' Examples ZigZag, BUT you can use it on any buffer that contains curves or histograms, similarly to the MovingAverages.mqh from include. The idea was to get highs and lows of an indicator curve quickly with the help of an "onBuffer" function.

    Custom Fractals Custom Fractals

    Have you ever asked yourself why it is not possible to customize fractals more? ... now it is.