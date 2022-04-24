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Trading Volume Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
The indicator was rewritten at the request from the forum ( Does anyone have this simple volume indicator for MT5? )
Rice. 1. Trading Volume Line
Three modes can be set in the parameters:
- Close Ratio
- Open Ratio
- Body Ratio
Detecting the start of a new bar or candle, in the OnTick() event handler of an expert advisor.Trend Two Lines
The indicator in the subwindow shows a comparison of High and Low prices
The ZigZagExtremaOnArray is an mqh include file which contains the calculation function of MetaQuotes' Examples ZigZag, BUT you can use it on any buffer that contains curves or histograms, similarly to the MovingAverages.mqh from include. The idea was to get highs and lows of an indicator curve quickly with the help of an "onBuffer" function.Custom Fractals
Have you ever asked yourself why it is not possible to customize fractals more? ... now it is.