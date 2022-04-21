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Listing all MT5 Signals' properties to a CSV file - script for MetaTrader 5

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ListSignals.mq5 (10.25 KB) view
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This simple, quick & dirty script code will output a CSV file of all the Signals' properties as reported by the MQL5 Trade Signals functionality. With the resulting CSV file opened as a spreadsheet (e.g. Excel), you can sort them by your preferred metrics and choose that suite your requirements for copy trading. 

Please note that the MQL5 Trade Signals functionality, only lists MT5 signals. See also Listing all MT4 Signals' properties to a CSV file for MetaTrader 4. It also seems to be limited to a maximum of 1000 signals (I don't know how many there are in total).

Before running the script, open up the "Signals" tab, and make sure that terminal downloads data for signals. Otherwise the script will have no data to report on.

The CSV file will be output to terminal's "MQL5\Files" folder. In MetaTrader go to the menu FileOpen Data Folder, then navigate to the "MQL5\Files" folder.

 

Please note, that all my CodeBase publications' source code are now also available in "Public Projects" tab of MetaEditor under the name "FMIC".

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