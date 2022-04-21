Trading strategy

The main idea of this Expert Advisor: is it possible to open 'BUY' positions on each new bar while the 'DeMarker' indicator is below the 'DeM: Level DOWN' level (the 'SELL' positions while the 'DeMarker' indicator is above the 'DeM: Level UP' level). By default, the 'Positions: Only one' parameter is set to 'false' - so the EA can work in the "open a new position even if there are already positions in the market" mode.

Each new position is opened at the moment of the birth of a new bar, and there is no check whether the opening price is the best.

There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing in the Expert Advisor - positions are closed according to the opposite signal and only if after closing the positions there will be a profit greater than zero.





Rice. 1. DeMarker gaining position volume

An example of testing for all symbols

Rice 2. Settings





Rice 3. Inputs





Rice 4. Result





Now more about each group of parameters:

Trading settings:

'Working timeframe' - working timeframe. The timeframe on which indicators are created and on which a new bar is searched.

Position size management (lot calculation)

The lot can be either permanent ('Money management' set to 'Constant lot' and set the lot size to 'The value for "Money management"') and dynamic - in percent risk per trade ('Money management' set to 'Risk in percent for a deal' and set the risk percentage in 'The value for "Money management"'). You can also set a constant lot equal to the minimum lot - 'Money management' set to 'Lots Min'.

Additional features: