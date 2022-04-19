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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Engulfing Pattern Plus One - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Engulfing Pattern Plus One': The current bar completely Engulfings the previous two bars. Absorption takes into account 'High' and 'Low' prices
Rice. 1. Engulfing Pattern Plus One
The pattern is displayed using 'Arrow' objects, and two rectangles are drawn on the chart manually - specifically, to visualize and explain how this pattern works.
CHO Smoothed Arrow 2
Version 2. Indicator based on 'Chaikin Oscillator, CHO'. Line intersection of 'CHO' and 'smoothed CHO'ADXm (experiment)
ADXm (experiment)
DeMarker gaining position volume
One of the strategies for the 'DeMarker' indicator is a permanent set of positionsListing all MT5 Signals' properties to a CSV file
This simple quick & dirty script code will output a CSV file of all the Signals' properties as reported by the MQL5 Trade Signals functionality.