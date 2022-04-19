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Indicators

Engulfing Pattern Plus One - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
12925
Rating:
(45)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Engulfing Pattern Plus One': The current bar completely Engulfings the previous two bars. Absorption takes into account 'High' and 'Low' prices

Engulfing Pattern Plus One

Rice. 1. Engulfing Pattern Plus One

The pattern is displayed using 'Arrow' objects, and two rectangles are drawn on the chart manually - specifically, to visualize and explain how this pattern works.

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