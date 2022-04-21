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Indicators

Trend Two Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
11020
Rating:
(38)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Visual assistant for determining the trend. The indicator compares the current and previous price.

Trend Two Lines

Rice. 1. Trend Two Lines

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