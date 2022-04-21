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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Two Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Visual assistant for determining the trend. The indicator compares the current and previous price.
Rice. 1. Trend Two Lines
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