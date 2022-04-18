The idea of the indicator



Display 'Arrow' in the main window if two lines intersect: 'CHO' and 'Smoothed CHO'. Version 2 has more stringent signal checking: the 'BUY' signal can only form below the zero line, and the 'SELL' signal can only form above the zero line.





Rice. 1. CHO Smoothed Arrow 2

Please note that this is an oscillator and two strategies can be applied:

* apply additional filter from trend indicator

* gain position on each signal