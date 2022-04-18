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Indicators

CHO Smoothed Arrow 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6619
Rating:
(35)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

Display 'Arrow' in the main window if two lines intersect: 'CHO' and 'Smoothed CHO'. Version 2 has more stringent signal checking: the 'BUY' signal can only form below the zero line, and the 'SELL' signal can only form above the zero line.

CHO Smoothed Arrow 2

Rice. 1. CHO Smoothed Arrow 2

Please note that this is an oscillator and two strategies can be applied:

* apply additional filter from trend indicator

* gain position on each signal

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