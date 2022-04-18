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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CHO Smoothed Arrow 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
Display 'Arrow' in the main window if two lines intersect: 'CHO' and 'Smoothed CHO'. Version 2 has more stringent signal checking: the 'BUY' signal can only form below the zero line, and the 'SELL' signal can only form above the zero line.
Rice. 1. CHO Smoothed Arrow 2
Please note that this is an oscillator and two strategies can be applied:
* apply additional filter from trend indicator
* gain position on each signal
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