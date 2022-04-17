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ADXm (experiment) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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There are a couple of versions of this indicator already existing in the code base. Some versions can be found at following links :
As it can bee seen from the already published versions, one of the small (possible) issues of ADXm is the fact that it (in the times of ranging market) it tends to be "nervous". Some smoothed versions were made to address that, and this one can do that too but in an unexpected way : by applying ADXm calculation to itself, instead of using some conventional smoothing methods. The results seem to be usable, hence posting the indicator here
Recommendations:
- you can use color changes as indication of momentum / trend change
- you can use zero line crosses in a same manner
The EA works on the signals of the custom indicator 'PriceChannel_Signal_v2' ( https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173249/page132#comment_15924070 )CCI Color
iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI) indicator as a colored line
Version 2. Indicator based on 'Chaikin Oscillator, CHO'. Line intersection of 'CHO' and 'smoothed CHO'Engulfing Pattern Plus One
Engulfing Pattern Plus One