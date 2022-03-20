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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Rider Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Direction And Force Index Alert
Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869AO Rsi
Ao changes direction Engulfing candle
Currency Strength Meter MT5
Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter, It was converted from "Currency Strength Giraia 28 pairs TRO MODIFIED" MetaTrader 4 versionPercentage of price movement per candle - Simple and Crucial
This indicator displays the percentage of price movement per candle, as an average of the latest candles.