Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869

Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter, It was converted from "Currency Strength Giraia 28 pairs TRO MODIFIED" MetaTrader 4 version

This indicator displays the percentage of price movement per candle, as an average of the latest candles.