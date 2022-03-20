Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trend Direction And Force Index Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Andrew Ingosi LikareA software engineer and a passionate forex trader.
https://icmarkets.com/trading-accounts/overview/?camp=31607
- Views:
- 11007
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
AO Rsi
Ao changes direction Engulfing candleRsi alert plus
Rsi oversold bought , Moving average
Trend Rider Alert
Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.Currency Strength Meter MT5
Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter, It was converted from "Currency Strength Giraia 28 pairs TRO MODIFIED" MetaTrader 4 version