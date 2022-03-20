Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.

Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 with configurable timeframe parameter, It was converted from "Currency Strength Giraia 28 pairs TRO MODIFIED" MetaTrader 4 version