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Indicators

AO Rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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7298
Rating:
(32)
Published:
AO oc.mq5 (6.99 KB) view
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Logic goes, for buy ect. Ao changes direction above zero.

Same time as engulfing candle , or close above last candles high.

Rsi filters , two. full alerts.

Rsi filters can be very useful to prevent alerts at the end of a trend.



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a k

    Rsi alert plus Rsi alert plus

    Rsi oversold bought , Moving average

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    Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.