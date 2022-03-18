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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AO Rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Logic goes, for buy ect. Ao changes direction above zero.
Same time as engulfing candle , or close above last candles high.
Rsi filters , two. full alerts.
Rsi filters can be very useful to prevent alerts at the end of a trend.
Rsi alert plus
Rsi oversold bought , Moving averageThe Leading Indicator
The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235)
Trend Direction And Force Index Alert
Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869Trend Rider Alert
Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.