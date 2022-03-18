The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235)

Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869

Trend Rider is a combination of several indicators eg super trend, rsi, and macd to assist in spotting and riding trends by showing direction inform of color candles and also showing trailing stop levels, It can be used independently or with additional filters.