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Indicators

Rsi alert plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5

traderonemax
traderonemax

traderonemax

17 codes 9 comments
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9330
Rating:
(33)
Published:
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Function, draws arrows and alerts, when

rsi is overbought or sold

for a buy ect, rsi below 30, price opens above the 8 moving average 

and the lower wick of the candle is greater than the body.


Best for finding a possible reversal in these levels.

Shows a change of the micro trend.



a

    The Leading Indicator The Leading Indicator

    The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235)

    Recursive Moving Average Recursive Moving Average

    Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

    AO Rsi AO Rsi

    Ao changes direction Engulfing candle

    Trend Direction And Force Index Alert Trend Direction And Force Index Alert

    Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869