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Rsi alert plus - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Function, draws arrows and alerts, when
rsi is overbought or sold
for a buy ect, rsi below 30, price opens above the 8 moving average
and the lower wick of the candle is greater than the body.
Best for finding a possible reversal in these levels.
Shows a change of the micro trend.
The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235)Recursive Moving Average
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.
Ao changes direction Engulfing candleTrend Direction And Force Index Alert
Trend Direction And Force Index with Alert derived from Mladen Rakic's version https://www.mql5.com/en/code/21869