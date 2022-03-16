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Indicators

The Leading Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
10896
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235) and as the name implies, this is a leading indicator that provides super early signals. Feel free to change the alpha values to adjust to your needs. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!


Recursive Moving Average Recursive Moving Average

Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

BullBear candle row BullBear candle row

Reverse candle patterns

Rsi alert plus Rsi alert plus

Rsi oversold bought , Moving average

AO Rsi AO Rsi

Ao changes direction Engulfing candle