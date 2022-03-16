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The Leading Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235) and as the name implies, this is a leading indicator that provides super early signals. Feel free to change the alpha values to adjust to your needs. Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.BullBear candle row
Reverse candle patterns
Rsi oversold bought , Moving averageAO Rsi
Ao changes direction Engulfing candle