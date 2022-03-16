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Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos
Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos

Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos

Let's stay in touch with Windows by delving into trading software, as a professional developer in banking and finance sector at your service from mainframe to smartphone programs.
4 codes 22 topics 121 comments
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RecursiveMA.mq5 (10.09 KB) view
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Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For  instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages.  The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

Parameters define:

  • regular period
  • number of iterations: the higher the smoother
  • smoothing method: exponential or smoothing only in order to keep it fast
  • optional drawing of an arrow at signal



    It sports two features_

    • the trigger line: it  equals average sum of smoothing iterations, the crossing of both lines signals a trade
    • Optional drawing of arrow at signal.
    As a rule of thumb, parameters should result not in overwhelming the chart with signals



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