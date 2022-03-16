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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.
Parameters define:
- regular period
- number of iterations: the higher the smoother
- smoothing method: exponential or smoothing only in order to keep it fast
- optional drawing of an arrow at signal
It sports two features_
- the trigger line: it equals average sum of smoothing iterations, the crossing of both lines signals a trade
- Optional drawing of arrow at signal.
BullBear candle row
Reverse candle patternsVPS Monitor - Metatrader 5
Use this simple Indicator to monitor your VPS.
The Leading Indicator
The Leading Indicator was created by John Ehlers (Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures pg 235)Rsi alert plus
Rsi oversold bought , Moving average