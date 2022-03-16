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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Recursive Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.
Parameters define:
- regular period
- number of iterations: the higher the smoother
- smoothing method: exponential or smoothing only in order to keep it fast
- optional drawing of an arrow at signal
It sports two features_
- the trigger line: it equals average sum of smoothing iterations, the crossing of both lines signals a trade
- Optional drawing of arrow at signal.
As a rule of thumb, parameters should not overwhelm the chart with signals. This version handles open bar prices only.
MA Angle
Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi.
Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi.
Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4
Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4Chaikin Oscillator smoothed for MT4
Chaikin Oscillator with smoothing option.