Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

Parameters define:

regular period

number of iterations: the higher the smoother

smoothing method: exponential or smoothing only in order to keep it fast

optional drawing of an arrow at signal