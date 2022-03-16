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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA Angle - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi.
Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi.BreakEven Function
Just a Basic Functions For BreakEven.
Recursive Moving Average
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4
Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4