CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA Angle - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
Views:
10067
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
MAAngle.mq4 (3.47 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.





Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi. Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi.

Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi.

BreakEven Function BreakEven Function

Just a Basic Functions For BreakEven.

Recursive Moving Average Recursive Moving Average

Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4 Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4

Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4