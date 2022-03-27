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Indicators

Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
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7994
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(23)
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    Recursive Moving Average Recursive Moving Average

    Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

    MA Angle MA Angle

    Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.

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    Expert History Export Expert History Export

    Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.