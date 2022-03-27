Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7994
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Recursive Moving Average
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.MA Angle
Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.
Chaikin Oscillator smoothed for MT4
Chaikin Oscillator with smoothing option.Expert History Export
Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.