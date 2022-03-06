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Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
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8510
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
DVO.mq4 (4.28 KB) view
DVO_colorbars.mq4 (7.05 KB) view
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An original idea of David Varadi, check his blog here : https://cssanalytics.wordpress.com


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