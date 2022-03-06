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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Adaptive momentum oscillator idea from David Varadi. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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BreakEven Function
Just a Basic Functions For BreakEven.GARCHV2
A second version of GARCH volatility indicator of https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11776.
MA Angle
Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.Recursive Moving Average
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.