Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4

Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.

Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account.