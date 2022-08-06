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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MCDx - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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For those who familiar with MCDx Smart Money indicator. Sorry to let you know.
No Banker. No Smart Money. No retailer. Just RSI.
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1. Take RSI value from the _period
iRSI(NULL, 0, period, PRICE_CLOSE, pos)2. RSI Value from (1) will minus with _base
(iRSI(NULL, 0, period, PRICE_CLOSE, pos)-base)3. Whatever value from (2) will multiply with _sensitivity
sensitivity * (iRSI(NULL, 0, period, PRICE_CLOSE, pos)-base)
4. Lastly trap value from (3), to be between 0 - 20. So if value (3) > 20, cap it at 20; if value (3) < 0, make it 0.
if (rsi > 20) { rsi = 20; } if (rsi < 0) { rsi = 0; }
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