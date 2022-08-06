For those who familiar with MCDx Smart Money indicator. Sorry to let you know.



No Banker. No Smart Money. No retailer. Just RSI.

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1. Take RSI value from the _period



iRSI ( NULL , 0 , period, PRICE_CLOSE , pos)

_base

( iRSI ( NULL , 0 , period, PRICE_CLOSE , pos)-base)

_sensitivity

sensitivity * ( iRSI ( NULL , 0 , period, PRICE_CLOSE , pos)-base)

2. RSI Value from (1) will minus with3. Whatever value from (2) will multiply with

4. Lastly trap value from (3), to be between 0 - 20. So if value (3) > 20, cap it at 20; if value (3) < 0, make it 0.

if (rsi > 20 ) { rsi = 20 ; } if (rsi < 0 ) { rsi = 0 ; }



