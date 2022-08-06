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Indicators

MCDx - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Not me
Published by:
Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
Views:
20475
Rating:
(28)
Published:
Updated:
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For those who familiar with MCDx Smart Money indicator. Sorry to let you know.

No Banker. No Smart Money. No retailer. Just RSI.

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1. Take RSI value from the _period 

iRSI(NULL, 0, period, PRICE_CLOSE, pos)
2. RSI Value from (1) will minus with _base 
(iRSI(NULL, 0, period, PRICE_CLOSE, pos)-base)
3. Whatever value from (2) will multiply with _sensitivity
sensitivity * (iRSI(NULL, 0, period, PRICE_CLOSE, pos)-base)

4. Lastly trap value from (3), to be between 0 - 20. So if value (3) > 20, cap it at 20; if value (3) < 0, make it 0.

if (rsi > 20) { rsi = 20; }
if (rsi < 0) { rsi = 0; }


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