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Indicators

3LS - indicator for MetaTrader 4

TheTrdFloor (TradingView)
Published by:
Lee Chee Tat
Lee Chee Tat

Lee Chee Tat

5 (70)
10 codes 1 topic 32 comments
Views:
16722
Rating:
(37)
Published:
3LS.mq4 (3.51 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Converted 3 Line Strike from TradingView to MQL4

Link URL is inside the source code

bear = 3 bull candle + 1 bear engulfing candle

bull = 3 bear candle + 1 bull engulfing candle

No alert in this source code because I'm lazy.

On how to use this indicator, please check out in Youtube.



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