Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
3LS - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 16722
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
TenkanSenKijunSenCross
Checking the Cross of First Two lines of the Ichimoku IndicatorMomentum offset histo
Histogram of momentum
MCDx
Some call it as MCDx Smart Money Indicator. It's just modification from RSI indicator.Signals CSV to chart objects
Plot entry and exit as line objects from MQL5 signal CSV onto chart