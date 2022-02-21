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Long and Short Stepped Grid Trade - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Set grid distance.
Open a long order for the price fall a grid distance, and o pen a short order for the price rise a grid distance.
When the price rise two grid distance, close the position.
The fund of frist time open position is one-tenth of the required for a grid, and then two-tenths, and so on.
When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.
The backtest of EOS/USDT in 2021/1/1-2021/8/31. The parameters use the default parameters in the code.
The backtest of AUD/USD in 2021/1/1-2021/6/30.
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