Set grid distance.

Open a long order for the price fall a grid distance, and o pen a short order for the price rise a grid distance.

When the price rise two grid distance, close the position.

The fund of frist time open position is one-tenth of the required for a grid, and then two-tenths, and so on.

When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.





The backtest of EOS/USDT in 2021/1/1-2021/8/31. The parameters use the default parameters in the code.

The backtest of AUD/USD in 2021/1/1-2021/6/30.



