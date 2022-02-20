I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it.

Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average.

Just like in Trading View.





For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.





Press the button for Show / Hide MA as your preference.







