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Toggleable Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it.
Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average.
Just like in Trading View.
For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.
Press the button for Show / Hide MA as your preference.
Calculates the average volume for EAClose All and Support Multi Curencies EA
Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.
Proportional grid distance, open long and short orders at the same time, skip two grids to take profit; When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.MA Grid Trade
Around the moving average index to set grid.