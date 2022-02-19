This Indicator was done to fulfill the need from EAs to check on Volume increase and decrease in a extremely simple way.

All it does is calculate the average volume of a certain period of time, in candles.





It works with Tick Volume, as well as real volume.





To have your EA check if the volume has increased, just check if volume from a longer time is smaller than the volume from a shorter time... that's it ! Simple, and makes this data available to MQL5 EAs, as well as FX Dreema EAs.





On the image above, the brokerage firm is only supplying Tick Volume, and therefore, the indicator is printing the pink line, with average tick volume.

In case the brokerage firm also supplies real volume, the Blue line will represent that volume



