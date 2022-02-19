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Simple Average Volumes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TheCoderWrote my first piece of software in 1994,
Graduated in my first Engineering degree in 2002 (Top Ranked University)
MBA in Finances in 2006 (Top Ranked)
MBA in Business Law in 2012 (Top Ranked)
Graduated in my second Engineering degree in 2014
Licensed with FINRA Series 57 in 2019
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This Indicator was done to fulfill the need from EAs to check on Volume increase and decrease in a extremely simple way.
All it does is calculate the average volume of a certain period of time, in candles.
It works with Tick Volume, as well as real volume.
To have your EA check if the volume has increased, just check if volume from a longer time is smaller than the volume from a shorter time... that's it ! Simple, and makes this data available to MQL5 EAs, as well as FX Dreema EAs.
On the image above, the brokerage firm is only supplying Tick Volume, and therefore, the indicator is printing the pink line, with average tick volume.
In case the brokerage firm also supplies real volume, the Blue line will represent that volume
Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.Price Line 2
Shows Last Price, Daily % Change, Symbol name, Countdown or Time left on closing and Time on chat
I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it. Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average. Just like in Trading View. For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.Long and Short Stepped Grid Trade
Proportional grid distance, open long and short orders at the same time, skip two grids to take profit; When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.