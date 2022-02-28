I have use Free indicator for Metatrader 4 from MQL5 in below link, but don't know why the owner remove it.

VPS-Monitor Monitors Your VPS - Trading Strategies - 14 March 2017 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)

by Taiwo Okunbanjo





Then I try to create the indicator myself, for Metatrader 5.





Load this indicator to your Chart ( any charts ), and set Periodic Hour and Message.

Then After period of time, it will send Notification or Email, to your mobile Metatrader Application.





Setting in Tools - Option,

Then in Notification ( and Email ) tab, you can set to your MetaQuotes ID ( you can get in your mobile app Metatrader, in Chat menu, in the bottom )















