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VPS Monitor - Metatrader 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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I have use Free indicator for Metatrader 4 from MQL5 in below link, but don't know why the owner remove it.
VPS-Monitor Monitors Your VPS - Trading Strategies - 14 March 2017 - Traders' Blogs (mql5.com)
by Taiwo Okunbanjo
Then I try to create the indicator myself, for Metatrader 5.
Load this indicator to your Chart ( any charts ), and set Periodic Hour and Message.
Then After period of time, it will send Notification or Email, to your mobile Metatrader Application.
Setting in Tools - Option,
Then in Notification ( and Email ) tab, you can set to your MetaQuotes ID ( you can get in your mobile app Metatrader, in Chat menu, in the bottom )
Around the moving average index to set grid.Long and Short Stepped Grid Trade
Proportional grid distance, open long and short orders at the same time, skip two grids to take profit; When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.
Reverse candle patternsRecursive Moving Average
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA and TEMA indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.