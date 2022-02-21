Proportional grid distance, open long and short orders at the same time, skip two grids to take profit; When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.

I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it. Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average. Just like in Trading View. For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.