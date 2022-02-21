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MA Grid Trade - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Some grids setted around the moving average index.
In general, trade of nomal grid is afraid the price break of grid. So I think turn the straight line of grid into the curve. then I choose to ues MA index.
The backtest of AUD/USD in 2021/1/1-2021/12/31.
Proportional grid distance, open long and short orders at the same time, skip two grids to take profit; When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.Toggleable Moving Average
I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it. Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average. Just like in Trading View. For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.
Use this simple Indicator to monitor your VPS.BullBear candle row
Reverse candle patterns