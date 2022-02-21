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MA Grid Trade - expert for MetaTrader 5

Xiao Hua Feng
Xiao Hua Feng

Xiao Hua Feng

Crosser : Quantitative Trading in Google Play
2 codes 9 comments
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11517
Rating:
(34)
Published:
MAGrid.mq5 (12.09 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Some grids setted around the moving average index. 

In general, trade of nomal grid is afraid the price break of grid. So I think turn the straight line of grid into the curve. then I choose to ues MA index.


The backtest of AUD/USD in 2021/1/1-2021/12/31.





Long and Short Stepped Grid Trade Long and Short Stepped Grid Trade

Proportional grid distance, open long and short orders at the same time, skip two grids to take profit; When the equity recaches the take profit of setting, close all positions and restart.

Toggleable Moving Average Toggleable Moving Average

I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it. Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average. Just like in Trading View. For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.

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Use this simple Indicator to monitor your VPS.

BullBear candle row BullBear candle row

Reverse candle patterns