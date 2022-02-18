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Close All and Support Multi Curencies EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Ugochukwu Mobi
Ugochukwu Mobi

Ugochukwu Mobi

3.9 (85)
💎 HELPFUL INFORMATION 💎
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10 products 2 codes 16 topics 188 comments
Views:
7450
Rating:
(33)
Published:
Close All MT5.mq5 (30.88 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Single Currency or Manual orders Closing or deleting sections are very easy to understand but if you have a question you leave it at comment section. The code check for Comment to detect the Orders to close or delete for multi currencies EA in case the input EAComment is empty It will close according to type of close. It supports prefix or suffix of EA Comment. Many options can be added if you are interested on developping it more you can leave your suggestion on comment section.

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Price Line 2 Price Line 2

Shows Last Price, Daily % Change, Symbol name, Countdown or Time left on closing and Time on chat

Trailing Star Trailing Star

Set Trailing Stop only when profit

Simple Average Volumes Simple Average Volumes

Calculates the average volume for EA

Toggleable Moving Average Toggleable Moving Average

I search Moving Average that can be hide and shown with button, just like in Trading View, but I cannot found it. Then I try to modify example of Moving Average code from MQL5 Metaeditor Help, and do some add for button and logic for toggleable the button to show or hide Moving Average. Just like in Trading View. For those who need this, please feel free to use or modify for your own requirement.