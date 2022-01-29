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Indicators

High Low Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
14401
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Add High and Low lines based on number of previous bars defined in input field




Trailing with Close Button Trailing with Close Button

This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols

Support Resistance Line Alert Support Resistance Line Alert

Add Popup or Push Alert notification on manually placed horizontal lines, The lines are deleted and reset itself as soon as price touches these lines

RatesCompressor RatesCompressor

Rates Version of a script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30791

SMA(no loop) SMA(no loop)

Fast way to calculate Simple moving average.