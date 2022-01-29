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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
High Low Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trailing with Close Button
This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic SymbolsSupport Resistance Line Alert
Add Popup or Push Alert notification on manually placed horizontal lines, The lines are deleted and reset itself as soon as price touches these lines
RatesCompressor
Rates Version of a script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30791SMA(no loop)
Fast way to calculate Simple moving average.