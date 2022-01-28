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Trailing with Close Button - expert for MetaTrader 5

Gusti Risyadi Noor
Gusti Risyadi Noor

Gusti Risyadi Noor

5 codes 1 topic 32 comments
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12686
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Updated:
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This EA help you for

1. Auto set the TP & SL by default parameter

2. Auto trailing stop & step for any order that you place from any device

3. Easy way to close all orders with button "Close All" for the Current Symbol


How to use :

1. Add this EA for any symbol 

2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing & Closing the orders action

3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA 


NOTES:

For Currency Symbols  the Values of SL,TP & Trailing is the normal pips

Ex. EURUSD :  type with 1 is for 1 pips. Like this 1.000 45 - 1.000 55

Specially for XAUUSD must be equal x100

Ex. XAUUSD :  type with 100 is for 100 pips. Like this 178 5.01 - 178 6.01


For Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols :

Boom/Crash 1000 : x5000

Boom/Crash 1000 Sample Parameter

Boom/Crash 500 : x100 

Boom/Crash 500 Sample parameter


Thanks
Send me coffee is very welcome & appreciate :)


Setup:


  • SAMPLING SETUP FOR XAUUSD

  • SAMPLING SETUP FOR CURRENCY/ ex.EURUSD



My Setup:



Have a nice trade....

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