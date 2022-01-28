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Trailing with Close Button - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This EA help you for
1. Auto set the TP & SL by default parameter
2. Auto trailing stop & step for any order that you place from any device
3. Easy way to close all orders with button "Close All" for the Current Symbol
How to use :
1. Add this EA for any symbol
2. Set the variable value that you need to TP, SL, Trailing & Closing the orders action
3. This EA not based for specific Magic Number, then if you place the order on Mobile Device the order will be modify (SL,TP & Trailing) by EA
NOTES:
For Currency Symbols the Values of SL,TP & Trailing is the normal pips
Ex. EURUSD : type with 1 is for 1 pips. Like this 1.000 45 - 1.000 55
Specially for XAUUSD must be equal x100
Ex. XAUUSD : type with 100 is for 100 pips. Like this 178 5.01 - 178 6.01
For Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols :
Boom/Crash 1000 : x5000
Boom/Crash 500 : x100
Thanks
Send me coffee is very welcome & appreciate :)
Setup:
- SAMPLING SETUP FOR XAUUSD
- SAMPLING SETUP FOR CURRENCY/ ex.EURUSD
My Setup:
Have a nice trade....
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