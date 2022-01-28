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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Support Resistance Line Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Laguerre Filter Indicator
The Laguerre Filter was created by John Ehlers ("Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", pg 216)Level Indicator
The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notifications
Trailing with Close Button
This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic SymbolsHigh Low Lines
Add High and Low lines based on number of previous bars defined in input field