The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notifications

The Laguerre Filter was created by John Ehlers ("Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", pg 216)

This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols

Add High and Low lines based on number of previous bars defined in input field