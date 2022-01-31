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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RatesCompressor - script for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Dark Ryd3rCoding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
High Low Lines
Add High and Low lines based on number of previous bars defined in input fieldTrailing with Close Button
This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols
SMA(no loop)
Fast way to calculate Simple moving average.Trailing Star
Set Trailing Stop only when profit