CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

RatesCompressor - script for MetaTrader 5

Stanislav Korotky
Published by:
Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
Views:
5269
Rating:
(36)
Published:
RatesCompressor.mq5 (1.19 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
RatesCompressor.mqh (3.36 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Rates Version of a script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30791

Compresses OHLC data


High Low Lines High Low Lines

Add High and Low lines based on number of previous bars defined in input field

Trailing with Close Button Trailing with Close Button

This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols

SMA(no loop) SMA(no loop)

Fast way to calculate Simple moving average.

Trailing Star Trailing Star

Set Trailing Stop only when profit