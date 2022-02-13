SMA(no loop)

Simple moving average is calculated by adding prices for last n periods and then dividing that sum by the period. This addition is often done with help of a loop. This loop within a loop implementation is okay for single instances but as the algorithms grow and multiple calculations need to be made, it can cost time and cause latency. Even the finest examples I have seen on code base use loop initially.

In this version, I am proposing a loop less method for calculating the Simple moving average.







