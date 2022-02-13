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SMA(no loop) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Simple moving average is calculated by adding prices for last n periods and then dividing that sum by the period. This addition is often done with help of a loop. This loop within a loop implementation is okay for single instances but as the algorithms grow and multiple calculations need to be made, it can cost time and cause latency. Even the finest examples I have seen on code base use loop initially.
In this version, I am proposing a loop less method for calculating the Simple moving average.
Rates Version of a script https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30791High Low Lines
Add High and Low lines based on number of previous bars defined in input field
Set Trailing Stop only when profitPrice Line 2
Shows Last Price, Daily % Change, Symbol name, Countdown or Time left on closing and Time on chat