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Indicators

SMA(no loop) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh

4.9 (334)
The momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
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28 products 8 codes 8 topics 194 comments
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6681
Rating:
(29)
Published:
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Simple moving average is calculated by adding prices for last n periods and then dividing that sum by the period. This addition is often done with help of a loop. This loop within a loop implementation is okay for single instances but as the algorithms grow and multiple calculations need to be made, it can cost time and cause latency. Even the finest examples I have seen on code base use loop initially.

In this version, I am proposing a loop less method for calculating the Simple moving average.

SMA(no loop)


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