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Indicators

The Laguerre Filter Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
9161
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The Laguerre Filter is a smoothing filter based on Laguerre polynomials. The indicator works by letting you know both the short-term and long-term trend.

Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!


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