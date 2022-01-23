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The Laguerre Filter Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Laguerre Filter is a smoothing filter based on Laguerre polynomials. The indicator works by letting you know both the short-term and long-term trend.
Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.
The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!
The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notificationsHotkeys_CycleTimeFrames_v1.0
cycle timeframes using hotkeys 'N','M' prev,next timeframe
Add Popup or Push Alert notification on manually placed horizontal lines, The lines are deleted and reset itself as soon as price touches these linesTrailing with Close Button
This EA help you to auto set the TP, SL & TRAILING by default, easy to close all orders with button "Close All" *Update April 2022. Channge ushor to ulong to support giant spread like Boom/Crash Synthetic Symbols