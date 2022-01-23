The Laguerre Filter is a smoothing filter based on Laguerre polynomials. The indicator works by letting you know both the short-term and long-term trend.



Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it is red.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!



