Level Indicator

When the trigLv level specified in the settings is crossed within the deviation, the indicator sends a push notification to the mobile device if the input parameter notification is enabled, and also plays an alert if the input parameter alert is enabled. The trigger level of trigLv, as well as the deviation limits, are highlighted with horizontal lines, the style, color and thickness of which can also be set in the indicator settings. This design allows you to add several copies of the indicator with different levels to the chart and receive signals as a result of their intersection.

The given trigLv level works only once on one bar. Re-actuation is possible only after the opening of the next bar. Thus, it was possible to eliminate too frequent triggers on each tick.