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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Hotkeys_CycleTimeFrames_v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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cycle timeframes using hotkeys 'N','M' prev,next timeframe MT4,MT5
Elegant oscillator
Elegant oscillatorDidi Index (Cleaned/Reversed)
Slow Line of the original Didi Index
Level Indicator
The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notificationsThe Laguerre Filter Indicator
The Laguerre Filter was created by John Ehlers ("Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", pg 216)