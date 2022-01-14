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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Elegant oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In his article in February 2022 issue of TASC, “An Elegant Oscillator: Inverse Fisher Transform Redux,” author John Ehlers explains how he uses the inverse Fisher transform to create an indicator he calls the elegant oscillator.
Recommendations:
- this version is extended compared to original (not using fixed oscillator period and you can freely chose prices)
- some experimenting with parameters advised (see the example bellow : red is default, blue is with periods 100,100 - so there is plenty of room for experimenting)
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The indicator sends a signal at the moment the price crosses a given level, using alerts and push notifications