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Indicators

Elegant oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In his article in February 2022 issue of TASC, “An Elegant Oscillator: Inverse Fisher Transform Redux,” author John Ehlers explains how he uses the inverse Fisher transform to create an indicator he calls the elegant oscillator.


Recommendations:
  • this version is extended compared to original (not using fixed oscillator period and you can freely chose prices)
  • some experimenting with parameters advised (see the example bellow : red is default, blue is with periods 100,100 - so there is plenty of room for experimenting)


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