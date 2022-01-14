In his article in February 2022 issue of TASC, “An Elegant Oscillator: Inverse Fisher Transform Redux,” author John Ehlers explains how he uses the inverse Fisher transform to create an indicator he calls the elegant oscillator.





this version is extended compared to original (not using fixed oscillator period and you can freely chose prices)

some experimenting with parameters advised (see the example bellow : red is default, blue is with periods 100,100 - so there is plenty of room for experimenting)



