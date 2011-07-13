CodeBaseSections
Ergodic CSI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_CSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrey F. Zelinsky
6286
(19)
blau_ergodic_csi.mq5 (12.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
williamblau.mqh (4.52 KB) view
Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

The Ergodic CSI Oscillator (based on Candlestick Index) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis".

  • WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include\
  • Blau_Ergodic_CSI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Ergodic CSI-Oscillator by William Blau

Calculation:

The CSI Oscillator is defined as follows:

Ergodic_CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)

SignalLine(price1,price2,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

where:

  • Ergodic_CSI() - Erogic line - Candlestick Index CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u);
  • SignalLine() - Signal Line - EMA(ul), applied to Ergodic;
  • ul - period of a Signal Line.
Input parameters:
  • graphic plot #0 - Ergodic Line (Candlestick Index):
    • q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);
    • r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);
    • s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);
    • u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);
  • graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:
    • ul - period of a Signal Line, EMA(ul) is applied to Ergodic (by default ul=3);
  • AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);
  • AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN).
Note:
  • q>0;
  • r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u are equal to 1, the smoothing is not used;
  • ul>0. If ul=1, the Signal and Ergodic Lines are the same;
  • Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/381

