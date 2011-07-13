Author: Andrey N. Bolkonsky

The Ergodic CSI Oscillator (based on Candlestick Index) is described by William Blau in the book "Momentum, Direction, and Divergence: Applying the Latest Momentum Indicators for Technical Analysis". WilliamBlau.mqh must be placed in terminal_data_folder \MQL5\Include\

\MQL5\Include\ Blau_Ergodic_CSI.mq5 must be placed in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\

Ergodic CSI-Oscillator by William Blau

Calculation: The CSI Oscillator is defined as follows: Ergodic_CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) = CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u)



SignalLine(price1,price2,q,r,s,u,ul) = EMA( Ergodic_CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u) ,ul)

where: Ergodic_CSI() - Erogic line - Candlestick Index CSI(price1,price2,q,r,s,u);

SignalLine() - Signal Line - EMA(ul), applied to Ergodic;

ul - period of a Signal Line. Input parameters: graphic plot #0 - Ergodic Line (Candlestick Index):

q - number of bars, used in calculation of Candlestick Momentum (by default q=1);



r - period of the 1st EMA, applied to Candlestick Momentum (by default r=20);



s - period of the 2nd EMA, applied to result of the 1st smoothing (by default s=5);



u - period of the 3rd EMA, applied to result of the 2nd smoothing (by default u=3);

graphic plot #1 - Signal Line:

ul - period of a Signal Line, EMA(ul) is applied to Ergodic (by default ul=3);

AppliedPrice1 - price type (by default AppliedPrice1=PRICE_CLOSE);

AppliedPrice2 - price type (by default AppliedPrice2=PRICE_OPEN). Note: q>0;

r>0, s>0, u>0. If r, s or u are equal to 1, the smoothing is not used;

ul>0. If ul=1, the Signal and Ergodic Lines are the same;

Min. rates = (q-1+r+s+u+ul-4+1).

