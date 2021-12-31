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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Didi Index (Cleaned/Reversed) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Manuel Alejandro Cercos PerezMaking tools to make trading easier: from designing trading systems to backtesting, forward testing and trading real money. Many of them are based on the NNFX method (No Nonsense Forex). I don't sell fully automatic EAs.
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