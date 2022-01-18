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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Elegant oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is the metatrader 4 version of the metatrader 5 indicator originally posted here : elegant oscillator
- please use the same recommendations as in the original metatrader 5 description
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