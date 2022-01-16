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Quantile Price Analysis - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Calculation is:
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Calculation is current close price minus the close price of the last N(default 30) period's defined X(default 60) upper quantile &
current close price minus the close price of the last N(default 30) period's defined X(default 40) lower quantile.
If both of these value(which are displayed in histograms) are above 0 then it is uptrend, vice versa for down trend, if one of them is > 0 and one of them is < 0, then it is ranging.
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There is also a high low mode in the inputs, Calculation is current High price minus the close price of the last N(default 30) period's defined X(default 60) upper quantile & current Low price minus the close price of the last N(default 30) period's defined X(default 40) lower quantile.
If both of these value(which are displayed in histograms) are above 0 then it is uptrend, vice versa for down trend, if one of them is > 0 and one of them is < 0, then it is ranging.
This method filters more ranging bars but also produces more lag.
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Green Block at the 0 level means uptrend, Orange Block at the 0 level means downtrend, Gray Block at the 0 level means Ranging.
Slow Line of the original Didi IndexSave current chart to default template
it saves the current chart to default template , it just helps to do it faster than a manual save. you can assign a hotkey for it. it has no confirmation and immediately saves the template, if you want it to save to a template other than default just edit the code and replace "default.tpl" to any other name you want.
Force index with Volume/Volatility bandsElegant oscillator
Elegant oscillator - metatrader 4 version